By Polls On PS-43; Information Office Sets Up Election Cell
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:13 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Media Cell has been set up at district information office for facilitation of journalists and better coverage of by elections on PS-43 Sanghar-III to be held on February 16.
According to a handout here on Friday, Abdul Majeed Rahimoo has been appointed as focal person of the media cell, who could be contacted at 0300-3319613 and 0235-582069.