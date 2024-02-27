BZU declares MA results of five subjects

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the result of MA in Education, Saraiki, Punjabi, Persian and Philosophy here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the result of MA in Education, Saraiki, Punjabi, Persian and Philosophy here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for BZU said here on , a total of   36 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 18 got through while as many failed in MA education Part-I  Second Annual 2022.

The overall pass percentage was recorded 50 per cent. The varsity also declared the MA Saraiki Part-1 Second Annual Examination 2022 result. 

A total of six candidates appeared in the examination out of whom five passed it.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.33.71 per cent, he informed. 

BZU announced MA Persian part-I second annual 2022 result wherein only one student sat in exams but he could not get through registering zero pc percentage, he informed,In MA Punjabi, a total of nine candidates appeared in part-I second annual exam 2022 out of whom six got through and overall percentage stood at 66.67 pc, the spokesperson stated. 

A total of four candidates appeared in the MA  Philosophy part-I second annual exam 2022 while only one aspirant passed and the overall percentage remained 25 pc, he concluded.

