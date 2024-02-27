BZU declares MA results Of Five Subjects
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the result of MA in Education, Saraiki, Punjabi, Persian and Philosophy here on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the result of MA in Education, Saraiki, Punjabi, Persian and Philosophy here on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for BZU said here on , a total of 36 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 18 got through while as many failed in MA education Part-I Second Annual 2022.
The overall pass percentage was recorded 50 per cent. The varsity also declared the MA Saraiki Part-1 Second Annual Examination 2022 result.
A total of six candidates appeared in the examination out of whom five passed it.
The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.33.71 per cent, he informed.
BZU announced MA Persian part-I second annual 2022 result wherein only one student sat in exams but he could not get through registering zero pc percentage, he informed,In MA Punjabi, a total of nine candidates appeared in part-I second annual exam 2022 out of whom six got through and overall percentage stood at 66.67 pc, the spokesperson stated.
A total of four candidates appeared in the MA Philosophy part-I second annual exam 2022 while only one aspirant passed and the overall percentage remained 25 pc, he concluded.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas
Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts
APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..
UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf
Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan19 minutes ago
-
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation33 minutes ago
-
CM taking measures to tackle unemployment crisis37 minutes ago
-
IIUI, FOSPAH organize seminar on women's property rights, protection37 minutes ago
-
Punjab Job Center enrolls 300,000 job seekers, 60,000 employers37 minutes ago
-
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session39 minutes ago
-
Speakers seek state, society role in keeping young generation from drug addiction47 minutes ago
-
DC inspects bidding process of vegetables & fruits47 minutes ago
-
Royal Saudi Land Forces training with Pakistan Army concludes at Multan47 minutes ago
-
Driving License branch established in Bahria Town Phase 847 minutes ago
-
ECP merges SIC reserve seats petitions, defers hearing until Wednesday47 minutes ago