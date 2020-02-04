Cacophony leads to chaos in society, says Bahauddin Zakariya University VC

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said that all religions teach respect for humanity and peace while disharmony leads to chaos in society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said that all religions teach respect for humanity and peace while disharmony leads to chaos in society.

He was speaking at a seminar Titled "Dialogue for interfaith harmony in light of the Divine Books" held in connection with the World Interfaith Week under the auspices of Islamic Research Centre here on Tuesday. He urged upon all religious groups to spend a peaceful life with interfaith harmony.

The VC stated that unjust system of the world had resulted into extremism, intolerance and violence, adding that United Nations should play its role effectively in this connection.

Through the teachings of the saints of this region, peace could be achieved across the globe, he remarked.

Dr Kundi quoted an example of services rendered by missionary schools and hospitals in Pakistan since long.

Dr Jamshed Albert of Pasteur Institute and Father Rafael said that Allah Almighty had kept His traits and sanctity into hearts of human beings so that they could go for noble deeds.

They offered dua for those died of Corona virus in China besides praying for recovery for ailing Chinese.

Direector Islamic Research Centre, Dr Altaf Hussain Langrial, chairman Islamic Studies Deptt, Dr Suhaib Qudoos and others also spoke.