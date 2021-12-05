Cafe Kushhal for differently abled persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A Café Khushal for differently abled people has been established in Deputy Commissioner Complex Mianwali on the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, CM said that the Café would be run by special people and the earnings from the cafe would be spent on the welfare of such people.

Usman Buzdar said that abilities in special people were not less than normal human beings as special people also had special abilities.

This Café would not only provide job opportunities to the special people but prove to be helpful in their welfare, he added. He said that the scope of such cafés would be extended to other districts as well.

Elected representatives Abdul Rehman Khan, Amin Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khurram Shehzad and DPO Mianwali inaugurated the Café Khushal.

Mianwali Deputy Commissioner said that for the first time Special people would run the cafe themselves where they would be paid.