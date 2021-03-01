Campaign for Senate polls to end on March 1 midnight: ECP Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, while drawing the attention of all contesting candidates of the Senate Elections to the Section 182 of the Election Act 2017, said that all political activities should be stopped 48 hours before the polling process that is at 12 o'clock on the night between March 1 and 2, 2021.

Therefore, all the contesting candidates should stop their activities on the notified time and any political activity after the notified time will be considered illegal, said a statement on Monday.

The action against the violators in this regard will be taken under Section 183 of the Election Act 2017, it added.