Capital Markets Witness Huge Rush
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) With the start of the third Ashra of Ramazan, Eid shopping had gained momentum and the citizens were thronging bazaars and malls.
A great rush is being witnessed in almost all shopping malls and bazaars including Jinnah Super Market, Aabpara, Karachi company, F-10 Markaz and other markets of the city.
Several local brands have begun displaying their latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to attract buyers and gain maximum profits.
The shopkeepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract customers.
A large number of women and children are thronging to markets to purchase clothes, footwear, cosmetics, henna, bangles and other items.
As the festival of Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colorful bangles, jewellery and mehndi in the markets of the city have been set up which are attracting the customers.
Number of famous shops also offering upto fifty percent discount to attract customers. However, the buyers also complaining of the price hike on the occasion of Eid.
A customer said that parents and children are unwilling to compromise on purchasing Eid clothes and gifts no matter how much prices rise.
The sale of ready-made garments also increased in the last days of Ramazan when garment outlets displayed various ready-made clothes on sale which were attracting customers, said a shopkeeper.
