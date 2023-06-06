UrduPoint.com

Care-taker Govt To Organize Elections In October: Minister For Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that the caretaker government will organize elections in October or the first week of November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that the caretaker government will organize elections in October or the first week of November.

We are not interested in delaying elections after the completion of the constitutional period, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In the upcoming budget, he said, the government will allocate funds for elections, security arrangements for polling stations and ensure the availability of equipment for obtaining transparent results. Commenting on support from coalition partners in the general elections of 2023, he said that the seat adjustment formula would be applied for winning the next elections. He claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-N had good working relationships with coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party.

To another question about division among leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI had been using the blame game agenda for four years. He added that theparty was engaged in propaganda games during the period of the last four years. He said that PTI leaders had been running the party affairs for personal gains.

Appreciating the PML-N strategy, he said PTI regime after coming into power made false cases against the leaders of PML-N but all the party members of PML-N are still united under the umbrella of Nawaz Sharif. About parliament and judiciary role in Pakistan, he said that Parliament is a supreme institution while the supreme court's main job was to provide justice to people. He said it is the duty of parliamentarians to work on reforming the judicial system for achieving better results in the future.

