UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border and expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the security forces in thwarting the attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border and expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the security forces in thwarting the attack.

He paid tribute to the brave soldiers, Hasnain Ishtiaq and Inayatullah, who fearlessly defended against the terrorists at the cost of their own lives. Their heroic sacrifice deserves the utmost respect and reverence, he said and added that the indomitable spirit of the martyred heroes has elevated their status to the highest level.

The nation will forever cherish and honor the everlasting sacrifices made by the martyrs, he emphasized. The CM has extended unwavering solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab Border (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs shares its experience at Dubai&#039; ..

Dubai Customs shares its experience at Dubai&#039;s Information Security Leaders ..

7 minutes ago
 Indonesia Invites Russian Specialists in Green Ene ..

Indonesia Invites Russian Specialists in Green Energy - Ministerial Adviser

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs narrative shift amid rising Hindutv ..

Pakistan needs narrative shift amid rising Hindutva extremism dividing South Asi ..

9 minutes ago
 Third-round of tribesmen sessions with KP CM held

Third-round of tribesmen sessions with KP CM held

9 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Dept trying to solve people's is ..

Federal Ombudsman Dept trying to solve people's issues: Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahm ..

7 minutes ago
 Six killed, three injured in house explosion

Six killed, three injured in house explosion

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.