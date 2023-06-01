Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border and expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the security forces in thwarting the attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border and expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the security forces in thwarting the attack.

He paid tribute to the brave soldiers, Hasnain Ishtiaq and Inayatullah, who fearlessly defended against the terrorists at the cost of their own lives. Their heroic sacrifice deserves the utmost respect and reverence, he said and added that the indomitable spirit of the martyred heroes has elevated their status to the highest level.

The nation will forever cherish and honor the everlasting sacrifices made by the martyrs, he emphasized. The CM has extended unwavering solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.