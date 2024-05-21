Nazar Baloch Expresses Resent On Absence Of Doctors In BMC Hospital
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ombudsman of Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch on Tuesday expressed his resentment over the absence of some senior doctors in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital and directed them to ensure their attendance provision of health facilities to patients.
He expressed these views while visiting Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital.
The provincial Ombudsman also directed doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties honestly and courteously in order to provide health facilities to patients.
He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide health facilities to the people.
Medical Superintendent (MS) of the BMC Hospital Dr. Amin Mandukhel briefed the Nazar Baloch about the public about the problems of the hospital and the duties of the health facilities.
The Provincial Ombudsman expressed his displeasure over the dilapidated buildings of the hospital and the special sewage system, saying that all the lights of the sewage have been broken and the hospital building and missionary were being deteriorated.
He also summoned the officials of C&W department and directed to rectify the worsen condition of it at the earliest.
He said that any kind of dereliction of duty would not be tolerated and he also expressed his resentment over the absence of some senior doctors in the hospital and they should ensure their attendance so that health facilities could be provided to the poor people
He also directed that steps should be taken as soon as possible to make the faulted missionaries in the hospital usable and O, P, D should be taken entirely with medical equipment.
Measures should also be taken to provide medicines to poor patients in government hospitals, he gave directives.
Nazar Baloch also inspected the burn and supervisor ward in the hospital and issued orders on the spot for provision of healthcare facilities to patients.
Provincial Ombudsman was accompanied by Director Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Director Noor-ul Amin Baloch, and Protocol Officer Aftab Ahmed.
