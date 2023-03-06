Caretaker CM expresses grief over demise of legendary actor Qavi Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned actor Qavi Khan.

In his statement, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The chief minister paid tribute to the valuable services and contributions of the late actor in the field of acting.

He mentioned that Qavi Khan's contributions to the industry would always be remembered.