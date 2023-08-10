Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister To Hold Transparent Elections: Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Caretaker prime minister to hold transparent elections: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday hoped that the caretaker prime minister will hold transparent elections which would lead towards a new chapter of prosperity in the country.

"PML-N and the PPP had shortlisted three final Names for the slot of caretaker prime minister and all of them were politicians", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had taken all opposition leaders in confidence, adding, names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Jalil Abbas Jillani among others have emerged for the interim premier's slot but Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will disclose and confirm the name.

He also favoured the suggested name of Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker PM, adding that the prime minister and the opposition leader must reach a consensus on the interim set-up within a period.

Replying to a question, he said that PPP is a public-serving party and will fight for true democracy in the country until the goal is achieved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Ishaq Dar Jalil Abbas Jillani Lead Faisal Karim Kundi All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in worl ..

Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in world: Masood

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Serie ..

Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Series

20 minutes ago
 NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommenda ..

NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommendation

30 minutes ago
 DM’s parks, facilities witness record-breaking t ..

DM’s parks, facilities witness record-breaking total of over 15mln visitors in ..

46 minutes ago
 Seven killed in Layyah road accident

Seven killed in Layyah road accident

48 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler: Free integrated treatment services ..

Sharjah Ruler: Free integrated treatment services for elderly

10 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Tunisia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Tunisia

10 hours ago
 US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Nige ..

US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Niger president

12 hours ago
 Provision of plots to families of police martyrs b ..

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan