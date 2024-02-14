Open Menu

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad Hails Cabinet Decision To Provide E-bikes To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decision to provide e-bikes to students

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Wednesday that the Punjab Cabinet had given the green light to provide free electric bikes to ten thousand students on favorable terms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Wednesday that the Punjab Cabinet had given the green light to provide free electric bikes to ten thousand students on favorable terms.

In a statement issued here, he outlined that with the collaboration of Punjab Bank, electric bikes would be distributed without interest under accessible conditions. Out of these, 7,000 electric bikes would be allocated to male students, while 3,000 will be designated for female students.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad specified that students in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi would be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.

Youth interested in availing this opportunity could submit their applications through the PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) portal. Emphasizing the importance of possessing a valid driving license, the minister highlighted that this eco-friendly initiative aimed to combat environmental pollution, with the assurance that electric bikes would play a pivotal role in reducing air pollution significantly.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Technology Punjab Bank Male Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Cabinet

Recent Stories

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for all ..

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..

4 minutes ago
 36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

4 minutes ago
 Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochis ..

Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali

3 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' ..

Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU

3 minutes ago
 Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance ..

Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land ..

Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia

3 minutes ago
MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oi ..

MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline

2 minutes ago
 ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly me ..

ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

12 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortio ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists

12 minutes ago
 Constable injured in an encounter

Constable injured in an encounter

12 minutes ago
 Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held Fe ..

Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan