- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decision to provide e-bike ..
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad Hails Cabinet Decision To Provide E-bikes To Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Wednesday that the Punjab Cabinet had given the green light to provide free electric bikes to ten thousand students on favorable terms
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Wednesday that the Punjab Cabinet had given the green light to provide free electric bikes to ten thousand students on favorable terms.
In a statement issued here, he outlined that with the collaboration of Punjab Bank, electric bikes would be distributed without interest under accessible conditions. Out of these, 7,000 electric bikes would be allocated to male students, while 3,000 will be designated for female students.
Ibrahim Hasan Murad specified that students in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi would be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.
Youth interested in availing this opportunity could submit their applications through the PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) portal. Emphasizing the importance of possessing a valid driving license, the minister highlighted that this eco-friendly initiative aimed to combat environmental pollution, with the assurance that electric bikes would play a pivotal role in reducing air pollution significantly.
Recent Stories
Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..
36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera
Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali
Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU
Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly
Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia
MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline
ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists
Constable injured in an encounter
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riots4 minutes ago
-
36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera4 minutes ago
-
Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali3 minutes ago
-
Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia3 minutes ago
-
MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline2 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members3 minutes ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists12 minutes ago
-
Constable injured in an encounter12 minutes ago
-
Profiteers imposed fine12 minutes ago
-
WASA warns defaulters of strict action12 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions12 minutes ago