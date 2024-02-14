Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decision to provide e-bikes to students

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said on Wednesday that the Punjab Cabinet had given the green light to provide free electric bikes to ten thousand students on favorable terms.

In a statement issued here, he outlined that with the collaboration of Punjab Bank, electric bikes would be distributed without interest under accessible conditions. Out of these, 7,000 electric bikes would be allocated to male students, while 3,000 will be designated for female students.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad specified that students in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi would be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.

Youth interested in availing this opportunity could submit their applications through the PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) portal. Emphasizing the importance of possessing a valid driving license, the minister highlighted that this eco-friendly initiative aimed to combat environmental pollution, with the assurance that electric bikes would play a pivotal role in reducing air pollution significantly.