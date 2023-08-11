CCPO Lahore orders steps for peaceful I-Day celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed the officers concerned to ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day in the provincial capital city and ordered for taking strict action against those causing disturbances and rowdyism at the public places.

He was presiding over a meeting on law and order on the Independence Day. He said that on the night of August 13 and 14, the Lahore police officers, personnel, female police personnel, and Anti-Riot Force personnel would be deployed on security duty at various locations. He emphasised that miscreants, who engage in inappropriate behaviour with citizens, especially women, at recreational spots would be dealt with an iron hand.

Kamyana said that stringent measures would be taken against elements involved in activities contrary to the law. He mentioned that only the display and waving of the national flag would be allowed on the Independence Day.

The CCPO Lahore emphasised that activities such as jubilant firing, one-wheeling, rowdyism, roadblocks, and racing would not be permitted on the day. Special squads would be formed to prevent firing in jubilation, one-wheeling and rowdyism, and also checkpoints would be established at various locations. Legal action would be taken against those violating the rules.

The CCPO Lahore also stated that adequate security would be provided to women and citizens visiting parks, recreational areas, and public places. Dolphin squads and PRU teams would patrol the vicinity of parks and recreational areas. Special directives were given to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, former CTO Lahore Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Security) Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Abdullah Lak, SSP (ARF) Tariq Aziz Sindhu, and divisional SPs.