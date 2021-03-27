CCPO reviews security arrangements for Easter, anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer, (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangement for anti-polio campaign and Easter festivities.

The meeting among others was attended by SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi, SPs, DSPs and Station House Officers.

Addressing the meeting, CCPO said that strict measures have been taking to ensure safety of polio workers and close liaison has been established with district administration and concerned departments in this connection.

He also urged civil society to help government in its efforts to eradicate polio from the society and said that collective efforts are needed to save coming generations from crippling disease of polio.

CCPO said that special security plan has been formulated for polio campaign adding that more than four thousand policemen would be deputed to ensure safety of polio workers. He also directed enhancing security on ingress and egress points of the city.

He also directed foolproof security to religious places of Christians on Easter and said police would also provide walk-through security gates and sniffer dogs to enhance security measures.

He said that security of Christians and minorities is responsibility of the government and available resources would be utilised to achieve the objective.