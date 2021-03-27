UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Easter, Anti-polio Campaign

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

CCPO reviews security arrangements for Easter, anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer, (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangement for anti-polio campaign and Easter festivities.

The meeting among others was attended by SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi, SPs, DSPs and Station House Officers.

Addressing the meeting, CCPO said that strict measures have been taking to ensure safety of polio workers and close liaison has been established with district administration and concerned departments in this connection.

He also urged civil society to help government in its efforts to eradicate polio from the society and said that collective efforts are needed to save coming generations from crippling disease of polio.

CCPO said that special security plan has been formulated for polio campaign adding that more than four thousand policemen would be deputed to ensure safety of polio workers. He also directed enhancing security on ingress and egress points of the city.

He also directed foolproof security to religious places of Christians on Easter and said police would also provide walk-through security gates and sniffer dogs to enhance security measures.

He said that security of Christians and minorities is responsibility of the government and available resources would be utilised to achieve the objective.

Related Topics

Police Polio Civil Society Afridi Christian From Government

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

2 hours ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

3 hours ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

3 hours ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

3 hours ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.