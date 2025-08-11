CDA chief reviews planning wing’s performance, stresses modernization, transparency

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting on Monday to review the performance of the Authority’s Planning Wing

Officials briefed the chairman on initiatives aimed at improving urban planning in Islamabad, such as the introduction of modern Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, digital approval systems for layouts and designs, and environmentally sustainable project planning.

The Planning Wing’s responsibilities also include approving layouts for all projects, overseeing urban renewal schemes, and ensuring designs comply with environmental protection standards.

Randhawa emphasized the Planning Wing’s “critical role” in safeguarding Islamabad’s unique identity, natural beauty, and developmental goals. “Urban infrastructure, traffic management, residential and commercial projects, and environmental balance all fall within the domain of planning.

The use of advanced technology, digital mapping, and international best practices is essential to make Islamabad a developed, beautiful, environmentally friendly, and exemplary city,” he said.

Praising the department’s efforts to align Islamabad’s planning with modern building codes and improve residential and commercial zoning, Randhawa underscored the CDA’s priorities: transparency, sustainability, and adherence to the law.

He directed that planning and development processes must maintain the highest standards of professionalism, merit, and accountability, while ensuring projects are completed on time and revenue streams are strengthened.

The CDA has been increasingly shifting towards digital and tech-based systems for approvals and monitoring, a move expected to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency.

The meeting was attended by senior CDA officials, including Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Asfandyar Baloch, DG Planning Dr. Zafar Iqbal, DG Building Control and Housing Faisal Naeem, DG Islamabad Water Sardar Khan Zamri, DG Resource Shakeel Ahmed, DG Special Projects Arshad Chauhan, and other senior officers.