Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with enthusiasm

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Colourful ceremonies, patriotic performances, and awareness sessions marked the “Battle of Truth” and Independence Day celebrations across Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur, highlighting national pride, education, and technical awareness among students.

In Abbottabad, a grand inaugural ceremony for boys’ schools was held at High school No. 3, attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan as the chief guest, along with District Officer Education (Male) Iftikhar-ul-Ghani, Deputy DEO Naseer Khan Tanoli, principals of leading schools, WASA officials, teachers, and students.

The event featured PT marches, patriotic speeches, national songs, cultural programs, and a quiz competition. Addressing the gathering, DC Sanaullah Khan said the celebrations commemorate the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus and the defeat of Pakistan’s “eternal enemy, India,” emphasizing the Pakistan Army’s readiness to thwart any hostile designs.

He urged students to focus on their studies alongside co-curricular activities to serve the nation effectively. District Education Officer Iftikhar-ul-Ghani announced that the celebrations would continue until August 14, concluding with provincial-level competitions.

In Mansehra, the Government Polytechnic Institute hosted an awareness session on “Cybersecurity and Protection of Critical Infrastructure” under the supervision of the district administration and Directorate of Youth Affairs KP.

Keynote speaker Engineer Abbas Khan briefed students on safeguarding communications, energy, and transportation systems from cyberattacks, stressing cybersecurity’s vital role in national defense and highlighting Pakistan’s technical capabilities during recent tensions with India. The session was aimed at promoting technical knowledge and patriotism among youth.

In Haripur, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Dr. Tazeen Zafar attended a ceremony at Government Girls’ High School Mang, where students presented speeches, national songs, cultural performances, and creative displays of flags and banners. Appreciating their efforts, Dr. Zafar commended the teachers and students for excellent arrangements.

To mark the celebrations with an environmental message, she also participated in a tree plantation drive alongside the District Education Officer Haripur, planting saplings for a “Greener Pakistan.”