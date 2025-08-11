Second Phase Of Hajj Applications Under Gov’t Scheme Commences
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the commencement of the second phase for receiving applications under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the commencement of the second phase for receiving applications under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026.
According to Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Hajj applications are being accepted through the ministry’s online portal as well as designated banks. The process will continue until August 16, with applicants required to submit the first installment of expenses along with their forms, he added.
In this phase, he said unregistered pilgrims will also be eligible to apply. Furthermore, overseas Pakistanis can secure Hajj entry through a close relative in Pakistan by submitting their applications at designated banks, he said adding that expatriates will be required to provide their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in the country.
The spokesperson said the receipt of Hajj applications will be halted as soon as the allocated quota is filled.
Recent Stories
Second phase of Hajj applications under gov’t scheme commences
Senate body directs NEPRA to submit five-year balance sheets of Power Plants for ..
Govt working to make air travel cheaper, extend visas for pilgrims:State Ministe ..
Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order
Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Independence Day match
WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow
Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joint cooperation of Forest depar ..
Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with ent ..
NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance comm ..
DRAP hosts training session in collaboration with TUV Austria Bureau of Inspecti ..
SCCI stresses enhancing Pak-US bilateral trade, economic ties
CDA chief reviews planning wing’s performance, stresses modernization, transpa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second phase of Hajj applications under gov’t scheme commences20 seconds ago
-
Senate body directs NEPRA to submit five-year balance sheets of Power Plants for ROI review21 seconds ago
-
Govt working to make air travel cheaper, extend visas for pilgrims:State Minister for Interior Talal ..23 seconds ago
-
Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order25 seconds ago
-
WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joint cooperation of Forest department in Muzaffaraba ..5 minutes ago
-
Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance commemoration5 minutes ago
-
SCCI stresses enhancing Pak-US bilateral trade, economic ties2 minutes ago
-
CDA chief reviews planning wing’s performance, stresses modernization, transparency2 minutes ago
-
IHC unhappy over working of private people in patwar circles2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails record business confidence, credits reforms for economic turnaround2 minutes ago