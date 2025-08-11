Open Menu

Second Phase Of Hajj Applications Under Gov’t Scheme Commences

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the commencement of the second phase for receiving applications under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Hajj applications are being accepted through the ministry’s online portal as well as designated banks. The process will continue until August 16, with applicants required to submit the first installment of expenses along with their forms, he added.

In this phase, he said unregistered pilgrims will also be eligible to apply. Furthermore, overseas Pakistanis can secure Hajj entry through a close relative in Pakistan by submitting their applications at designated banks, he said adding that expatriates will be required to provide their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in the country.

The spokesperson said the receipt of Hajj applications will be halted as soon as the allocated quota is filled.

