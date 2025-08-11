DRAP hosts training session in collaboration with TUV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi on Monday stressed that a credible regulatory environment is vital for attracting local and foreign investment, particularly in healthcare and pharmaceuticals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi on Monday stressed that a credible regulatory environment is vital for attracting local and foreign investment, particularly in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Lauding the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for organizing a Training Session on Implementing Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), he said the initiative is a significant step towards institutional excellence and global alignment.

He said that the DRAP’s adoption of internationally recognized quality standards would enhance regulatory efficiency and bolster public trust.

The event was organised in collaboration with TUV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification at ICCI auditorium, said a press release.

The event drew wide participation from DRAP, PS&DC ICT regulators and DC TMD, NIH.

Nasir Mansoor said that ISO 9001:2015 is more than just a certification; it is a holistic approach to quality that nurtures continuous improvement, customer focus, and process efficiency

He added that the framework would promote transparency, accountability, and consistency in regulatory decisions, thereby ensuring safe and effective medical products for the public.

He pointed out that robust quality systems reduce compliance burdens and foster a more business-friendly, globally competitive environment. Qureshi reaffirmed ICCI’s support for institutional capacity building and public-private collaboration, congratulating DRAP for setting a benchmark for other public sector bodies.

In his closing remarks, DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah underscored the Authority’s dedication to institutional reform and regulatory excellence.

He said the adoption of ISO 9001:2015 would streamline operations, enhance transparency, and align DRAP’s oversight with international benchmarks.

Appreciating the engagement of experts and staff, he reiterated DRAP’s commitment to continuous capacity building and stakeholder confidence.