SCCI stresses enhancing Pak-US bilateral trade, economic ties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Consul General of the United States in Peshawar, Shante Moore, reaffirmed his country's commitment toward strengthening bilateral trade, economic and commercial relations with Pakistan.

He was speaking during a farewell luncheon hosted in his honour by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at the chamber house on Monday.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscored the need for further improvement in Pak-US bilateral trade and economic relations.

According to a statement issued here, the farewell meeting was chaired by the chamber president Fazal Moqeem Khan, which attended by SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, Businessman Forum leader and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Fuad Ishaq, Zahid Shinwari, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Riaz Arshad and Official from U.S Consulate Peshawar Office, Shahid islam, SCCI Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan.

The participants highly appreciated the role outgoing Consul General Peshawar Shante Moore had played commendably, who set an excellent example of diplomacy for improving the mutual Pak-U.S. trade and economic relations and hoped his successor would continue collaboration with the business community.

Business community commended the current U.S administration policy shift, which is keenly prioritizing trade with Pakistan rather than Aid.

SCCI leadership said that Pakistan and the U.S have enjoyed close diplomatic, economic and trade relations for the last several decades, and now the level of collaboration and friendship between the countries have entered a new era under the current U.S administration, which is highly welcoming.

The business community presented a number of proposals to enhance export of Pakistani manufacturing products to the U.S market, mainly related to share of advanced technology for development of mines and mineral sectors, efficiently tapping available potentials, exchange of business delegations and interactive sessions, removal of hurdles in bilateral trade, etc.

He lauded the outgoing Consul General Peshawar Shante Moore for remarkable role, contribution and proactive engagement with the business community that had helped to bring the relationship between the two countries to new heights.

We truly believe that the foundation of the relationship laid by Shante Moore with us will go a long way and help to bring the business community of the two countries closer to each other and they will play a role in improving bilateral trade and economic ties.

Shante Moore highlighted the importance of Pak-U.S. diplomatic and economic relations.

U.S Consul General, especially mentioned the major achievements toward boosting the trade and commercial relations between the two countries during his tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He, particularly, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a matter for the United States and repelled the misperceptions about this region.

We are serious and fully committed to enhancing mutual economic and commercial ties.

The U.S diplomat appreciated the hospitality, culture and brotherliness of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that people of this region are very kind, generous and friendly.

Shante Moore acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has immense potential to strengthen relations with the U.S and sought the assistance of SCCI to pursue U.S. companies to invest in available investment opportunities in K-P.

U.S CG noted that KP has been adversely affected by the menace of terrorism and stated his country wants to assist Pakistan to cope with security and other challenges and effectively combat terrorism.

He hoped his successor would continue working with SCCI and would play a role in further strengthening bilateral trade, economic and commercial relations between the two friendly countries.