Govt working to make air travel cheaper, extend visas for pilgrims:State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that the government is taking all possible steps to make air travel affordable and improve visa facilities for Pakistani pilgrims going to Iran, Iraq, and Syria, after the suspension of land routes.

Responding to a calling attention notice about the problems faced by pilgrims due to sudden policy changes, he said air travel is currently expensive because of peak-season rates. However, the government is trying to arrange special flights at lower fares so that pilgrims can reach Iraq before 28 Safar.

He said talks are also being held with Iraqi authorities to extend visa validity. Normally, visas require pilgrims to travel and return before 28 Safar, but the government wants to adjust this according to the new travel schedule.

A special committee has been set up with members from the Shia Ulema Council, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and other groups to ensure that travel and visa facilitation is implemented in a transparent and efficient way.

The minister said many Pakistani pilgrims usually travel by road through Iran to Iraq during Muharram and Arbaeen.

This year, however, land travel has been stopped due to security concerns, including the Iran-Israel conflict, which has increased risks for travellers.

He informed the House that after discussions with parliamentary leaders, Shia Ulema Council, MWM, and other stakeholders—along with meetings in Karachi on the Prime Minister’s directions—a seven-point agreement was reached to facilitate pilgrims.

Under this agreement, MWM and Shia Ulema Council called off their planned long march from Karachi to Balochistan in protest against the closure of land routes.

The government has also approved more than 131 extra flights by Pakistani and foreign airlines to Iran and Iraq to meet demand.

He said that discounted fares will be offered for those who cannot afford regular ticket prices, ensuring they can travel before 28 Safar.

The minister stressed that the government does not plan to permanently close the traditional land routes, and that this year’s decision was made only to protect citizens’ lives.