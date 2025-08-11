WCLA To Start Independence Day Celebrations From Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) will start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow which will continue till August 14
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) will start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow which will continue till August 14. The programme is designed to give citizens more time to enjoy the festivities and connect with the country’s heritage, said a press release issued here on Monday.
For the first time ever, Lahore’s most famous heritage landmarks including Lahore Fort, Jahangir’s Tomb, Shalimar Bagh, Wazir Khan Baradari, Hazuri Bagh, food Street and all historic gates of the Walled City had been lit up by WCLA.
This special initiative aimed at honouring the spirit of freedom and remember the courage of the Pakistani nation in defending its independence during the recent 'Marqa-e-Haq.'
WCLA’s Director General Maleeha Rashid said, “We want this Independence Day to be a memorable one for all. Starting the festivities from August 12 gives people more chance to celebrate and take pride in our heritage and patriotism.”
