NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance commemoration

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Monday paid tribute to the resilience and sacrifice of the Chinese people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Monday paid tribute to the resilience and sacrifice of the Chinese people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance.

Delivering the keynote address at a symposium titled “Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War”, organised by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad, Shah lauded the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the Chinese people during the historic struggle.

He noted that the commemoration marked a milestone that reshaped the course of history.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly of Pakistan, he extended the deepest respect of the Pakistani people to their Chinese brethren, describing the victory being commemorated as not only a decisive military achievement but also a moral triumph, proving that “justice and solidarity can overcome tyranny.”

He recalled that the 14-year conflict left approximately 35 million Chinese citizens dead or wounded, with 300,000 lives lost in the Nanjing Massacre alone, underscoring the immense human cost of the war. Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah lauded the unity and courage of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and other patriotic forces, which contributed decisively to the global fight against fascism.

Deputy Speaker NA also noted that, although Pakistan had not yet gained independence during the war, thousands of soldiers from present-day Pakistan served in the British Indian Army and fought in the Burma Campaign, easing pressure on Chinese fronts and reflecting the deep-rooted historical ties between the peoples of Pakistan and China.

Highlighting the evolution of Pakistan–China relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership described as “higher than the mountains and deeper than the sea”, he emphasised that the two nations share more than geography, with their histories marked by struggles against colonial domination and their foreign policies anchored in mutual respect, non-interference, and sovereignty.

While pointing to the transformative role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah reaffirmed that Pakistan and China have consistently stood by each other in times of natural disasters, pandemics, and other challenges, offering unwavering support and solidarity.

He stressed that this commemoration is not only about remembering the past but also about upholding peace and justice in today’s complex global environment. “We must learn from history. Militarism, unilateralism, and the glorification of violence lead only to suffering,” he stated, adding that in the face of modern challenges such as pandemics, climate change, economic instability, and rising extremism, cooperation and dialogue remain the only viable path forward.

Chinese Ambassador was also present on the occasion.