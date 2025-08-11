IHC unhappy over working of private people in patwar circles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of the case pertaining to fill the vacant posts of ‘patwaris’ in various circles after the district administration requested time for submission of proposed method of the appointments

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case. Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area, who was appointment to investigate the work of private people in Patwar Khanas, alsoo appeared in the court.

Justice Kayani asked the officer whether he had seen the report submitted by the State Council? To which, the AC industrial area answered in affirmative. The court said that the government officers are to be appointed in Patwar circles to facilitate the people. The patwaris are bribing private people sitting in Patwar Khanas, it noted.

Justice Kayani remarked that all the people of the Revenue Department are involved in this practice, adding that there is no local government in Islamabad either.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat requested the court to give some time for the appointment on vacant posts of patwaris adding that there were two decisions of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court regarding quota. Rules speak differently and court decisions are different, he argued.

Justice Kayani remarked that the rules will have to be amended. Advocate General said that the rules will have to be changed or a constitutional amendment is needed.

Justice Kayani said that no one is indispensable for any position.

Pakistan is a country of 250 million,

uneducated and unqualified people are working on the said slots.

Ayaz Shaukat said that if there are no Patwaris like this, work will stop. We should be given some time, the system has to be run until appointments are made, he said. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 17.

Meanwhile, inquiry office AC industrial area submitted its report which stated that Pawari Muhammad Abbas, in-charge of four Patwar Circles, confessed to getting private persons to do government work.

The report suggested to impose "major penalty" on Patwari Muhammad Abbas.

The report also found Muhammad Abbas guilty of violating procedure and departmental rules.

The Islamabad High Court ordered to inquire into other Patwar circles and submit a report.

According to Patwari Muhammad Abbas, there are 45 Patwari circles in Islamabad and only 9 Patwaris are appointed, said the report.

It said that interference of private individuals in official work of revenue is a violation of procedure and departmental rules, and it put sensitive work at risk. The Patwari admitted to getting work done by private individuals without the approval of the department and in violation of the rules, said the report.

It said that this practice is against the principle of discharging responsibilities only through authorized government officers. This practice may have been done for the purpose of public convenience but it may be misused in the future.