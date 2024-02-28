Open Menu

CDA Taking Steps To Make Islamabad More Green

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Environment Wing took several steps to eliminate environmental pollution to make the city more beautiful and green

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), Environment Wing took several steps to eliminate environmental pollution to make the city more beautiful and green.

In this regard, as part of the plantation campaign in F-9 Park, 15,000 plants have been planted initially by destroying paper mulberry and poisonous weeds, which are compatible with the local environment and have no negative effects on human health.

The process of destroying such poisonous plants which have negative effects on human health and the environment has also been started.

According to the details, under the supervision of Member Environment, Capital Development Authority (CDA), NIH doctors along with private NGOs participated in the tree planting campaign conducted in Islamabad's F-9 Park.

It should be noted that under CSR, the private company Mari Petroleum has given 20,000 saplings to CDA in the plantation campaign and this series of plantations will continue in the coming days.

Furthermore, under the plantation drive, Environment Wing was continuing to plant plantations on the slopes around various highways, connecting roads, intersections, green belts, roads and drains in the city to reduce environmental pollution.

On this occasion, Member Environment highlighted the importance and usefulness of increasing green areas and planting new saplings, including eliminating environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Capital Development Authority Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Recent Stories

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

2 minutes ago
 Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

2 minutes ago
 57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five ..

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

2 minutes ago
 SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training ..

SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

27 seconds ago
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in n ..

Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023

7 minutes ago
 COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

3 hours ago
 Prevent Israel from unleashing ground offensive on ..

Prevent Israel from unleashing ground offensive on Rafah, Pakistan urges UNSC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan