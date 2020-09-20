UrduPoint.com
CDA To Hold Commercial Plots Auction Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

CDA to hold commercial plots auction tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold an auction of commercial plots tomorrow at Jinnah Convention Center.

During three days proceedings, the commercial plots from various developed sectors of Islamabad would be offered as well as plots from Blue Area New Vision would also be included. Similarly industrial plots, agro farm plots, apartment plots and class III shopping centre plots would be the part of auction.

Plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centers including G-9/1,G-9/2,G-10/3,G-11/4 and I-11/4 would be offered, said a statement issued here.

The auction was being held in line with policy of the government for promotion of construction industry in the country.

This is the second auction of commercial plots CDA is going to hold within short period of three months. In July, it held historic auction of commercial plots, the investors expressed overwhelming enthusiasm and the authority auctioned 12 plots of Blue Area New vision against 17.4 billion rupees. CDA had constituted a committee headed by Member Finance to conduct auction proceedings.

