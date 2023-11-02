Open Menu

CDA Vacates 800 Kanals Land From Squatters In Sector I-12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CDA vacates 800 kanals land from squatters in Sector I-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated as many as 800 kanals precious land from the squatters in Sector I-12 in a crackdown against illegal settlements in the area.

The civic agency launched the operation in collaboration with the local administration and Islamabad Police, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As a result of the operation, over 1,000 illegal room structures have been demolished with the assistance of heavy machinery while the retrieved land had been handed over to the Sector Development Authorities.

After the demolished settlements in the Sector I-12, it would help to ensure proper urban development in the area.

The authority has reaffirmed commitment to continue the operation against illegal constructions and encroachments, ensuring the rule of law in the Federal capital.

In the past few months, the ongoing anti-encroachment operation has already yielded the recovery of government land worth billions of rupees.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Capital Development Authority From Government Billion

Recent Stories

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

20 minutes ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

49 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

52 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

1 hour ago
Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

1 hour ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan