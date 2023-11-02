CDA vacates 800 kanals land from squatters in Sector I-12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated as many as 800 kanals precious land from the squatters in Sector I-12 in a crackdown against illegal settlements in the area.

The civic agency launched the operation in collaboration with the local administration and Islamabad Police, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As a result of the operation, over 1,000 illegal room structures have been demolished with the assistance of heavy machinery while the retrieved land had been handed over to the Sector Development Authorities.

After the demolished settlements in the Sector I-12, it would help to ensure proper urban development in the area.

The authority has reaffirmed commitment to continue the operation against illegal constructions and encroachments, ensuring the rule of law in the Federal capital.

In the past few months, the ongoing anti-encroachment operation has already yielded the recovery of government land worth billions of rupees.