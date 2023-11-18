CDM denounces attack on prominent journalist in Chitral

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Chitral Development Movement (CDM), Waqqas Ahmad Advocate, strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist Gul Hamaad Farooqi during a press conference held at the Chitral Press Club.

Farooqi was capturing low-quality pictures and videos of the Umar Jan Company while it was constructing the Chitral Booni Shandor road.

They pointed out that a significant population in the Upper and Lower Chitral districts had witnessed firsthand the extremely poor quality of work being carried out on the Chitral Boni Shadur Road by the Umar Jan Company.

He insisted that the higher authorities should punish the Umar Jan Company and ensure they are committed to delivering high-quality work.

The press conference attendees emphasized that CDM is a volunteer organization whose members consistently advocate for better roads in various forums.

They further demanded that Gul Hammad Farooqi be granted justice and that the company's management be held accountable.

During the press conference, a substantial contingent of civil society representatives was also present.

APP/ghf/378