CECVE, PHILDAT, IRI Joins Hands To Counter Violent Extremism

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CECVE), Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) and Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop joint projects to strengthen local communities in preventing and countering violent extremism

The MoU was signed by Chief Coordination Officer KP CECVE Dr Ayaz Khan, President PILDAT, Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, and Professor Zia Ul Haq of Islamic Research Institute (IRI) during a ceremony held at Islamabad, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ayaz Khan highlighted the role and efforts of CECVE for the promotion of peace and tolerance in society. “PIADAT and IRI would collaborate to develop a comprehensive programmatic strategy titled “Paigham E Pakistan”, he said adding that the strategy would be based on promoting and exchanging expertise, adopting best practices and resilience-building efforts.

Workshops and community engagement would be conducted to promote peace and initiate consensus within the community where all stakeholders and participants exchange their ideas and thoughts effectively for preventing violent extremism.

Ahmad Bilal Mehboob President of PILDAT lauded the efforts of CECVE for the promotion of peace and harmony. We would provide all possible support and cooperation to work together to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability in the public sector and conduct joint research, advocacy, and capacity-building programs on preventing and countering violent extremism anti-corruption, public procurement, and service delivery, he said.

