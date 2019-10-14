Chairman NADRA appointment case: IHC gives time to Counsel for preparation till Oct 29

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given time to Counsel for preparation in case filed against the appointment of Chairman NADRA till October 29.IHC took up the case for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing, Justice Amir Farooq while inquiring Counsel Chairman NADRA observed, "For what period appointment of chairman NADRA was made?Counsel replied, "Appointment of Chairman NADRA was made for three years".Court further observed, "How much time is left in the completion of service of Chairman NADRA?Counsel replied that till yet half time of service has passed.Counsel prayed court for more time in the case.Court while giving him more time for preparation adjourned the hearing till October 29.