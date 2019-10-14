UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NADRA Appointment Case: IHC Gives Time To Counsel For Preparation Till Oct 29

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Chairman NADRA appointment case: IHC gives time to Counsel for preparation till Oct 29

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given time to Counsel for preparation in case filed against the appointment of Chairman NADRA till October 29.IHC took up the case for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing, Justice Amir Farooq while inquiring Counsel Chairman NADRA observed, "For what period appointment of chairman NADRA was made?Counsel replied, "Appointment of Chairman NADRA was made for three years".Court further observed, "How much time is left in the completion of service of Chairman NADRA?Counsel replied that till yet half time of service has passed.Counsel prayed court for more time in the case.Court while giving him more time for preparation adjourned the hearing till October 29.

Related Topics

Hearing October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

41 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

41 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

51 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

55 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

1 hour ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.