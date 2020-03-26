Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology Board of Management meets

Board of Management (BoM) of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) met at conference hall of hospital here on Thursday

Main Naseem Rehman presided over the meeting and attended by Dr Kamran Ahmed, Dr Hania Shahid Naseem, MS Dr Fahim Kabariya, Dr.

Fakhar Bashir.

Purchase Disposable item, Cardiac stents , annual maintenance of machines, Gamma Camera, security services improvement and others items were approved.

Earlier, MS Dr Faheem Labar briefed the meeting about minutes of last meeting, said a press release issued here.