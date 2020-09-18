UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Chairs Provincial Justice Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court chairs Provincial Justice Committee

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth on Friday chaired the 4th meeting of the Provincial Justice Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth on Friday chaired the 4th meeting of the Provincial Justice Committee.

The Committee, an apex provincial body is mandated to ensure effective administration, operation and development of a fair, impartial and inclusive rule of law and organizations to address provincial law, justice and security challenges within the province, says a press release issued here today.

Earlier, the forum held extensive deliberations on 28th August, 2020, on the implementation of the committee's past decisions including; nomination of the focal persons by the member departments, development of IT infrastructure, liaison of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department with the Human Rights cell of PHC, revamping of criminal justice system, mechanism for effective implementation of the Probation & Parole laws, co-ordination between prosecution & police, digitization of court record, procedure for appointment of law officers, and preparation of draft laws.

The forum also deliberated infrastructure & human resource requirement of PHC and establishment of Provincial Office of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting was adjourned to 18th September, 2020.

In its meeting on ,the member departments held threadbare discussion on the department specific Agenda items.

Khawaja Wajih-ud-Din, the Registrar Peshawar High Court, gave a formal presentation on the need for enactment of Draft Judicial Service Act and other Justice Sector Legislation.

He emphasized that Judicial Independence lies at the foundation of the Administration of Justice and it is shaped by the relations between the branches of the government.

It was agreed that the SOPs already circulated amongst the member departments shall be followed for future progress of the meetings of PJC.

It was decided that the focal persons of all the departments shall meet after one month to discuss and deliberate upon the issues involved in the criminal justice system.

The member departments further agreed that each department will fix a bench mark for its performance for the next year and will submit the progress in the upcoming meeting of PJC to be held on 18th December, 2020.

It was also decided that the courts will be established in the Sub Divisions of Khyber and South Waziristan as soon as the infrastructure is provided by the government.

The forum also decided that the record of criminal cases should be digitized so as to maintain the record of criminals. It was further decided that the prosecution shall be associated with the investigation from the very inception of the criminal case.

In concluding remarks, the Chair thanked the participants for their constructive engagement and hoped that collective efforts would be made by the stakeholders to ensure an effective and service oriented justice system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice South Waziristan Peshawar High Court Police Progress Independence August September December Criminals 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Baseball Federation of Asia postpones U-12 Asian B ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus deaths on rise in France

1 minute ago

Trials for Talent Hunt Schemes-2020 completed in D ..

1 minute ago

SBP DG briefs Punjab Chief Minister on multipurpos ..

2 minutes ago

Preliminary Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Enforc ..

2 minutes ago

Narcotics worth Rs 72.7 m recovered during 2018-19 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.