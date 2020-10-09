Chief Minister directs three cabinet members to offer condolence with family of minor girl killed in Charssada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday directed his three cabinet members to immediately reach Charssada and offer condolence with family of minor girl who was killed after sexual assult.

The chief minister asked Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash and Special Assistant on Mines Arif Ahmadzai to reach Charsadda and express sympathy with the bereaved family on behalf of the CM and the provincial government. The chief minister said that those involved in this tragic incident would be brought to justice.

The chief minister said that provincial government shares and understand the grief of the affected family and vowed that affected family would be given full justice.

The chief minister had already taken strict notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other authorities concerned to immediately arrest the persons involved in the incident.

