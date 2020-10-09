UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs Three Cabinet Members To Offer Condolence With Family Of Minor Girl Killed In Charssada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Chief Minister directs three cabinet members to offer condolence with family of minor girl killed in Charssada

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday directed his three cabinet members to immediately reach Charssada and offer condolence with family of minor girl who was killed after sexual assult

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday directed his three cabinet members to immediately reach Charssada and offer condolence with family of minor girl who was killed after sexual assult.

The chief minister asked Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash and Special Assistant on Mines Arif Ahmadzai to reach Charsadda and express sympathy with the bereaved family on behalf of the CM and the provincial government. The chief minister said that those involved in this tragic incident would be brought to justice.

The chief minister said that provincial government shares and understand the grief of the affected family and vowed that affected family would be given full justice.

The chief minister had already taken strict notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other authorities concerned to immediately arrest the persons involved in the incident.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, the chief minister assured that the provincial government fully share their grief and they would be given full justice.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Charsadda Family Government Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

4 minutes ago

Regional peace depends on resolution of Kashmir di ..

2 minutes ago

2 confirmed, 642 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 09 Oc ..

2 minutes ago

Demand for Lahore General Hospital land to be cons ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.