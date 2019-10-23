UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Inaugurates Jamrud-Nowshera Canal Project

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:13 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurates Jamrud-Nowshera canal project

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday here formally inaugurated Jamrud-Nowshera canal project in Khyber district which will benefit thousands of farmers

JAMRUD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday here formally inaugurated Jamrud-Nowshera canal project in Khyber district which will benefit thousands of farmers.

The Chief Minister visited Jamrud Pump House and inaugurated the canal project.

He said that the government has allocated three percent of the national finance commission award for the merged district.

To question the Chief Minister said that a committee has formed for holding talks with JUIF Chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman to hammer out a workable option convencing the Maulana sahib to refraim from going ahead with Azad March plan.

However, the CM reiterated his earlier stance saying that he would not allow the JUIF workers to proceed to Islamabad for Azadi March in case the talks failed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azadi March Jamrud March From Government

Recent Stories

39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

12 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

NAB Chairman says they will not leave looters, plu ..

38 minutes ago

ENOC opens new service station in Al Warqa’a

45 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah announces AED511.6 milli ..

45 minutes ago

Mahira Khan to play role of heroin in upcoming fil ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.