Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurates Jamrud-Nowshera canal project

JAMRUD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday here formally inaugurated Jamrud-Nowshera canal project in Khyber district which will benefit thousands of farmers.

The Chief Minister visited Jamrud Pump House and inaugurated the canal project.

He said that the government has allocated three percent of the national finance commission award for the merged district.

To question the Chief Minister said that a committee has formed for holding talks with JUIF Chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman to hammer out a workable option convencing the Maulana sahib to refraim from going ahead with Azad March plan.

However, the CM reiterated his earlier stance saying that he would not allow the JUIF workers to proceed to Islamabad for Azadi March in case the talks failed.