Chief Minister pays surprise visit to Minchinabad, inspects police station

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to tehsil Minchinabad on Friday. According to details, on his way back to Lahore from Bahawalnagar, he directed the pilot to land helicopter in Minchinabad

It is worth mentioning that it is the first-ever visit of any chief minister from Punjab to the backward tehsil Minchinabad.

Chief Minister went to the police station of Minchinabad and inquired about the problems of the accused in lockup and issued instructions on the spot for their solution. Chief Minister also inspected the cleanliness condition of the city he expressed displeasure over the heap of garbage and directed to suspend chief officer of Minchinabad.

The administration of Minchinabad tehsil remained totally unaware of his visit.