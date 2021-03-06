Chief Minister Punjab felicitates people on Saraiki Culture Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the province of Punjab is a custodian of rich cultural traditions and values

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the province of Punjab is a custodian of rich cultural traditions and values.

In his message on Saraiki Culture Day, the CM extended congratulations to the people living in Saraiki areas and said that this day is being celebrated with full zeal.

Saraiki Ajrak represents the historic tradition of the area, he added.

The Punjab government is celebrating days of regional cultures and traditions to promote harmony and affection among people of different areas, said the CM.