Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about violence against journalists in Kamoke.

SHO Kamoke City Police Station Manzar Saeed and the responsible officials have been suspended.

The CM said that departmental action should also be taken against the suspended SHO and other officials. Violence against journalists was not acceptable in any case, he added.

The incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted to him within 48 hours, he added.