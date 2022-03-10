Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 12:26 AM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Kamoke, Gujranwala
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Kamoke, Gujranwala.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the heirs of the deceased.