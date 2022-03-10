Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Kamoke, Gujranwala

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the heirs of the deceased.