Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Kamoke, Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Kamoke, Gujranwala.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the heirs of the deceased.

