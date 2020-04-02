Children with Autism more prone to catch infections: Health experts

Shifa International Hospital (SIH) on Thursday arranged an event to observe the World Autism Awareness Day with theme 'the transition to adulthood'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Shifa International Hospital (SIH) on Thursday arranged an event to observe the World Autism Awareness Day with theme 'the transition to adulthood'.

Addressing the participants, health experts said that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior.

Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is said to be a developmental disorder as symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life, they added.

They said that according to the Autism Society of Pakistan, there is no reliable data to estimate the occurrence of autism in the country, however some estimates put them at 350,000 children with autism in Pakistan.

They are not easily identifiable as it is not a physical disease that can be diagnosed by tests easily, they added. In the USA the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that approximately one in 59 children is diagnosed with ASD and Pakistan should take it as matter of serious concern as well.

Ms Haleema Sadia, Autism Specialist at Shifa International Hospital said that these children are more prone to catch infections and there is a need to take special care of children with ASD during this pandemic.

She added self-isolation and social distancing can be challenging to people with autism who depend on support, therefore extra care should be provided to deal with autistic people.

Speaking about Autism Spectrum Disorder, Ms Faiza Badar, Manager Rehabilitation Department, SIH and Kashif Khan, AGM Rehabilitation Department, SIH emphasized the need for an early diagnosis and management through therapies which can bring visible improvement in children with said diagnosis.

They highlighted importance of promoting equality, inclusion and playing role in enabling persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder to exercise their rights and freedom.