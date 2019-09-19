Chinese Ambassador meets KP Governor and discusses bilateral cooperation

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Chang Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at the Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Chang Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at the Governor House.

They discussed bilateral cooperation in different sectors and investment opportunities in Pakistan during the meeting.

The Governor on the occasion termed China as best neighbour and friendly country of Pakistan and offered investment proposal and assistance in sectors of olive fields and fruits production in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor told Chinese Ambassador that the land of tribal districts was much suitable for production of olive and fruits. He said with assistance of Chinese investors and experts the barren land of tribal districts could also be brought under cultivation.

The Governor also showed keen interest in upcoming Pakistani exhibition especially "KP Mineral Based Road Show" in China and said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in mineral deposits and could get befitting response in Mineral Based Road Show in China for its mineral products.