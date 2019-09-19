UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador Meets KP Governor And Discusses Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:49 PM

Chinese Ambassador meets KP Governor and discusses bilateral cooperation

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Chang Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at the Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Chang Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at the Governor House.

They discussed bilateral cooperation in different sectors and investment opportunities in Pakistan during the meeting.

The Governor on the occasion termed China as best neighbour and friendly country of Pakistan and offered investment proposal and assistance in sectors of olive fields and fruits production in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor told Chinese Ambassador that the land of tribal districts was much suitable for production of olive and fruits. He said with assistance of Chinese investors and experts the barren land of tribal districts could also be brought under cultivation.

The Governor also showed keen interest in upcoming Pakistani exhibition especially "KP Mineral Based Road Show" in China and said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in mineral deposits and could get befitting response in Mineral Based Road Show in China for its mineral products.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor China Road Best

Recent Stories

Selfies banned at Dutch museum's Nazi design expo

6 minutes ago

Russian Antimonopoly Watchdog Fines Google $1,560 ..

2 minutes ago

Apples rot in Occupied Kashmir orchards, as lockdo ..

7 minutes ago

Trials of Hazara Region Gymnastic begins

2 minutes ago

Mother or baby die in child birth every 11 seconds ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan pavilion set up at Paris Legend Golf Cham ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.