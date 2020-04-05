Chinese doctors to do joint efforts against COVID-19 in Pakistan

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese delegation comprising doctors and specialists called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office.

It was agreed during the meeting to promote mutual cooperation and joint efforts in order to cope up with coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese doctors and specialists commended the effective steps being taken by the Punjab government under the vibrant leadership of Usman Buzdar for preventing masses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese delegation said that the Punjab government was adopting effective SOPs regarding precautionary measures and treatment facilities in the wake of COVID-19.

They complimented that timely steps being taken by the Punjab government had proved to be beneficial to impede the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Chinese doctors and specialists commended Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for taking expeditious and prompt measures in order to save the people from hazards of coronavirus.

Chinese doctors and chief nurse shared their observations and experiences in order to effectively cope up with coronavirus pandemic.

The delgation gave their assurances to extend all possible assistance to the Punjab government to prevent and eradicate this pandemic.

CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmeed Rashid discussed various matters relating to coronavirus with Chinese doctors Usman Buzdar appreciated and thanked the Chinese doctors and chief nurse for giving their assurance to extend their all out cooperation and further attributed that China was a highly reliable friend of Pakistan as it had stood by us in every difficult time.

CM complimented that China by overcoming the coronavirus pandemic in a short span of time had also set worth emulating example.

The Chinese delegation advised that adopting social distancing measures played an important role to save oneself from coronavirus.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare also gave a detailed briefing about coronavirus patients across the province.

Doctor Maming Hoi from Urumqi province China led the delegation of Chinese doctors and specialists.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, Provincial Secretaries Health, Information and other high officials were also present on the occasion.