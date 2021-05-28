UrduPoint.com
Chinese, Surinamese FMs Exchange Congratulations On 45th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages with Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramchand Ramdin, on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Wang noted that Suriname is one of the first Caribbean countries to establish diplomatic relations with China.

Since the establishment of their ties 45 years ago, with the care and under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Suriname relations have enjoyed stable and healthy development, Wang said, adding that bilateral cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, and the two countries have maintained effective communication and coordination on international affairs.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, China and Suriname have stuck together through thick and thin, and helped each other in solidarity, having thus enriched the traditional friendship between the two countries, he said.

