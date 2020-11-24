UrduPoint.com
Cine Goers Won't Forget Iqbal Kashmir For His Tremendous Films: Director Altaf Hussain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Legendary film Director, Iqbal Kashmiri, was a fantastic person who made memorable movies both in urdu and Punjab, said Living Legend director, Altaf Hussain.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Known film director Altaf Hussain informed that Iqbal Kashmir was a big name of film Industry and had been long association with showbiz.

Iqbal Kashmir stepped into industry as child star when he was around 12 years and played brother of Musarrat Nazeer i" Yakkay Wali." He worked in several other films too, the senior director said and added that Kashmiri assisted towering director Aziz Merthi besides playing as younger brother of prolific actor Muhammad Ali in "Paristan".

Iqbal Kashmir also contributed to film industry as writer, Altaf Hussain said adding that in 1970 he offered "Taxi Driver" which shot him to fame.

Afterwards, he directed numerous successful films including Babul, Ziddi, Black Warrant, Sharif Budmash, Banarsi Thag, Qismat, Bhabi Dian Choorian, Jannat, Choron ki Baarat, Hum Aik Hein, Mummy, Rangeelay Jaloos, International Lutteray, Jo Dur gaya Woh Marr Gaya, and many more, noted director recalled.

Kashmiri was a decent man who respected seniors and extended love to his juniors, he said and added that late director son Babar Kashmiri is also director while his other son Faisal Iqbal worked as child star in some of his father's films.

Cinema goers won't forget him by the time Pakistan film industry survives, he informed.

It merits mentioning here that Iqbal Kashmir was born in 1942 in Lahore and died on November 15 in the same city at the age of 78.

