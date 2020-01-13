Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA) presents charter of demands for improving budget making process

Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA) while expressing reservations over the budget making process in the country presented charter of demands focusing on preparation of the annual budget in line with the aspirations of the local population and their needs

HANGU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA) while expressing reservations over the budget making process in the country presented charter of demands focusing on preparation of the annual budget in line with the aspirations of the local population and their needs.

The charter of demands was presented at a press conference addressed by Jehanzeb Khan Executive Director Youth Welfare Blood Donors Association, a partner organization of the CNBA here on Monday.He said that the charter of demands would help in taking forward the reforms agenda of the government and added that annual budget projected vision of the government in power about their annual expenditures and income. It also fixed priorities of the government about use of the receipts collected through a proper planning.

The democratic governments always took the stakeholders into confidence while preparing the budget and ensured that transparency is maintained in the budget making process. However he complained that in our country this aspect is usually ignored.The CNBA proposed that the government should prepare development projects in accordance with needs of the areas, payment of the bills of the tax payers without any delay, provision of complete details of tax collections and its expenditures to the people, making approachable the budget documents to the people in the country and expats, and presentation of the budget �in March every year.