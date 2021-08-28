City Police arrest six POs

Police under their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net six POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Police under their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net six POs.

According to a police spokesman, City police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Jabir, Sohab Khan, Noor Taj, Hayat Ullah, Taj Wali and Raheem Khan, who were POs and wanted in a murder case registered few months ago.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to net the lawbreakers.