Civil Society Remembers APS Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:50 PM

Civil society remembers APS martyrs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::A walk to pay homage to the martyres of Army Public school Peshawar was held here on Monday under the aegis of Sha'ur Taraqiyati Tanzeem, a non-governmental organization.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans. They chanted slogan in support of APS martyrs and Pakistan Army.

Civil society activist Shahid Mehmood Ansari and known educationist Rao Ayub Anjum while addressing the participants here at Chungi Number 1, said the paying tribute to the martyrs of APS was to discourage terrorism.

They said the civil society honoured the great sacrifice of students and teachers.

The civil society is also ready to sacrifice even their lives for the cause of homeland.

They eulogized Pakistan Army for eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country. The courageous teachers and students of Army Public School would always be remembered.

Similarly, another ceremony was arranged by students of the Department of International Relations, Bahauddin Zakariya University. The students vowed to offer sacrifices for the country.

