CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

CJP Khosa said that there is a strong perception about police that they instead of providing security to the citizens deprived them of their basic rights.

The CJP said the prime duty of the police is to ensure the property and life of the citizens as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Police is for the people and is bound to provide them protection and security,” said the CJP while addressing a ceremony at National Police academy in Islamabad. He said unfortunately no step was taken by the government to reform police. He said police’ duty is investigation and not the prosecution.

The Chief Justice also mentioned the horrific incident of APC attack and said Dec-16 always remind them of two important historic incidents—first fall of Dhaka and the second is APC attack.

He paid tribute to martyrs and families.

“Such incidents give us lessons as a nation that our direction should be to the right way,” he further said.

The CJP appreciated formation of review committees at district level, saying that IGPs established these committee for review, and lauded the complaints cells by Superintendents of police.

The CJP said that no proper work was started by the government for reformation of police.

He stressed on unity and said that they did effort and now they were reaping the fruit of their hard work as criminal justice system was very effective now.