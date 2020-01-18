Clean & Green Punjab Campaign meeting held

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Chief Corporation Officer, Ali Abbas Bukhari on Saturday chaired a meeting in connection with 'Clean & Green Punjab Campaign' (C&GPC) here.

During the meeting, he directed the authorities concerned that three roads from every zone of Lahore should be identified for beautification under 'Clean and Green Punjab Campaign'.

Under this programme, the MCL would undertake painting works on roads, repairing of poles and lights.

The meeting was also attended by MCL Metropolitan Officer (MO) Regulation Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, MO Infrastructure Muhammad Anwar Javed, IT Incharge Noman Ahmed, Staff Officer Muhammad Waqas and all Zonal Officers.