UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean & Green Punjab Campaign Meeting Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Clean & Green Punjab Campaign meeting held

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Chief Corporation Officer, Ali Abbas Bukhari on Saturday chaired a meeting in connection with 'Clean & Green Punjab Campaign' (C&GPC) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Chief Corporation Officer, Ali Abbas Bukhari on Saturday chaired a meeting in connection with 'Clean & Green Punjab Campaign' (C&GPC) here.

During the meeting, he directed the authorities concerned that three roads from every zone of Lahore should be identified for beautification under 'Clean and Green Punjab Campaign'.

Under this programme, the MCL would undertake painting works on roads, repairing of poles and lights.

The meeting was also attended by MCL Metropolitan Officer (MO) Regulation Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, MO Infrastructure Muhammad Anwar Javed, IT Incharge Noman Ahmed, Staff Officer Muhammad Waqas and all Zonal Officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expresses displeasure over w ..

30 seconds ago

Govt to remove genuine reservations of allies: Dr ..

33 seconds ago

IOK lockdown condemned as it enters on 167th conse ..

35 seconds ago

Swiss Feuz streaks to third Wengen downhill win to ..

15 minutes ago

No flour shortage in KP, Punjab abolished ban on f ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister office releases expenditures' detai ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.