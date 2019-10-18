Cleanliness drive through mechanical sweeping

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) -:All main roads of the city would be cleaned through operation of 'mechanical sweeping' in future,said MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad Dogar here.

He was talking to reporters after addressing participants of cleanliness drive at Dera Adda Chowk, its surrounding roads and streets on the fifth day of the campaign here Friday.

He said water would be sprinkled at all important highways early in morning, adding that double shift was being started to improve cleanliness at roads and markets. Manager operation Daud Makki and Deputy Manager Operation Anwar-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.