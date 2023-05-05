CM aide inaugurates WASA Water Testing Laboratory in Queta

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Public Health Engineering (PHE) Abdul Rasheed Baloch on Friday inaugurated WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) Water Testing Laboratory here.

He was briefed about water testing laboratory, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the laboratory was the need of the hour saying that the water level of the entire province, including Quetta city was continuously decreasing.

The Adviser said that the installation of water treatment plant was an excellent effort in this direction to prevent unnecessary wastage of clean water adding that water from this plant needed to be used to make Quetta city green.

He also emphasized on providing professional training to the youth of the province.

Secretary PHE Muhammad Saleh Baloch, MD WASA Hamid Latif Rana, Xen Shakeel Baloch, Xen Treatment Plant Zaheer Sattar, Lab consultant Dr. Zee Waqar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

It should be noted that this plant treats 1.8 million gallons of water per day, which is used to promote forests.

