CM Balochistan Announces Highest Provincial Civil Award For AC Machh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti announced the highest civil award of the province for Assistant Commissioner Machh while appreciating him for bravely fighting against terrorists in locality
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti announced the highest civil award of the province for Assistant Commissioner Machh while appreciating him for bravely fighting against terrorists in locality.
The chief minister has presided over a review meeting of the Home and Tribal Affairs department held here on Thursday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.
In the meeting, important decisions were taken regarding the strengthening law and order situation in the province.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that Levies, Police and Balochistan Constabulary will be developed on modern lines to restore peace in the province and modern training courses will be launched for the enhancement of the professional capacity of civil forces.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that the writ of the state for the restoration of peace would be ensured and all available resources would be utilized for the protection of lives and property of the public.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh, IG Prisons Malik Shuja Uddin Kasi , Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Jawad Dogar, Director General Levies Naseebullah Khan.
